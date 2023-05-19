"Tottenham" could invite the winner of the Eredivisie

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's tweet, London-based club Tottenham Hotspur is showing interest in the head coach of Rotterdam's Feyenoord, Arne Slot.

As per the source, the English club has already had preliminary discussions with the Dutch specialist, which have been successful. However, Tottenham will still need to negotiate the compensation fee with Feyenoord for the coach.

Arne Slot, 44, took charge of Feyenoord in 2021 and led the club to the Dutch championship title in the current season. He previously coached AZ Alkmaar.

Don't miss: "Chelsea" targeting the top scorer of Inter Milan.