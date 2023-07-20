Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane

Сccording to The Times, London-based club Tottenham has set new demands for Bayern Munich regarding the transfer of their striker Harry Kane. The English club is now requesting a one-time payment of 115 million euros. This condition could pose a challenge for the German club, as they were considering paying the sum in several installments over several years. Nevertheless, Tottenham remains hopeful that the forward will agree to extend his contract, which is currently valid until the summer of 2024.

Harry Kane, aged 29, is a product of Tottenham's youth academy and has been playing for the first team since 2011. He has appeared in a total of 435 matches for the English club in all competitions, scoring 280 goals and providing 64 assists. Despite his impressive record, Kane has yet to win any trophies with the club. His main achievement at Tottenham was reaching the final of the UEFA Champions League in the 2018/2019 season.

Since 2015, Kane has been representing the English national team. He has played 84 matches for England, scoring 58 goals and providing 18 assists.