Top scorer! Lautaro Martínez nets 11th Champions League goal in 2025, more than anyone else
The Argentine struck twice against Belgian Union
Football news Today, 16:23Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
https://x.com/Inter_Xtra/status/1980730466564018547
In the third round of the Champions League, Belgian Union hosted Italian giants Inter. The Milan side cruised to a 3-0 victory, with the team's leading marksman Lautaro Martínez bagging a brace.
Details: The Inter forward has now scored 11 goals in the Champions League in 2025—more than any other player in the competition during this period. His tally makes him the top scorer in the Champions League for the current calendar year.
Reminder: Amorim wants to sign Inter midfielder Federico Dimarco.