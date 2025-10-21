ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Top scorer! Lautaro Martínez nets 11th Champions League goal in 2025, more than anyone else

Top scorer! Lautaro Martínez nets 11th Champions League goal in 2025, more than anyone else

The Argentine struck twice against Belgian Union
Football news Today, 16:23
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Top scorer! Lautaro Martínez nets his 11th Champions League goal in 2025, more than anyone else https://x.com/Inter_Xtra/status/1980730466564018547

In the third round of the Champions League, Belgian Union hosted Italian giants Inter. The Milan side cruised to a 3-0 victory, with the team's leading marksman Lautaro Martínez bagging a brace.

Details: The Inter forward has now scored 11 goals in the Champions League in 2025—more than any other player in the competition during this period. His tally makes him the top scorer in the Champions League for the current calendar year.

Reminder: Amorim wants to sign Inter midfielder Federico Dimarco.

Related teams and leagues
Union St.Gilloise Union St.Gilloise Schedule Union St.Gilloise News Union St.Gilloise Transfers
Inter Inter Schedule Inter News Inter Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Team News
Amorim wants to sign Inter midfielder Federico Dimarco – the player is in no hurry to leave the Milan club Transfer news 18 oct 2025, 03:32 Amorim wants to sign Inter midfielder Federico Dimarco – but the player is in no rush to leave the Milan club
Related Tournament News
Napoli Match Ties Italian Clubs’ All-Time Champions League Low Football news Today, 17:19 Napoli Match Ties Italian Clubs’ All-Time Champions League Low
Painful. Atlético Madrid Set an Unwanted Club Record in the UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 17:01 Painful. Atlético Madrid Set an Unwanted Club Record in the UEFA Champions League
Fantastic comeback! Dembélé scores just three minutes after coming on against Bayer Football news Today, 16:41 Fantastic comeback! Dembélé scores just three minutes after coming on against Bayer
What a Throw! Goalkeeper Nick Pope Delivers an Incredible Assist Football news Today, 16:35 What a Throw! Goalkeeper Nick Pope Delivers an Incredible Assist
Anthony Gordon Rewrites Newcastle’s History in the UEFA Champions League Football news Today, 15:55 Anthony Gordon Rewrites Newcastle’s History in the UEFA Champions League
Champions League record! PSG scores the most goals in a single calendar year Football news Today, 15:30 Champions League record! PSG scores more goals in a calendar year than anyone else
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores