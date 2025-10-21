Top scorer! Lautaro Martínez nets 11th Champions League goal in 2025, more than anyone else

The Argentine struck twice against Belgian Union

In the third round of the Champions League, Belgian Union hosted Italian giants Inter. The Milan side cruised to a 3-0 victory, with the team's leading marksman Lautaro Martínez bagging a brace.

Details: The Inter forward has now scored 11 goals in the Champions League in 2025—more than any other player in the competition during this period. His tally makes him the top scorer in the Champions League for the current calendar year.

11 - Lautaro Martínez has scored 11 goals in the UEFA Champions League in 2025, more than any other player in the competition in this period. Habitat.#USGInter pic.twitter.com/TfPta27QV3 — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 21, 2025

Reminder: Amorim wants to sign Inter midfielder Federico Dimarco.