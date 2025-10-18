Amorim wants to sign Inter midfielder Federico Dimarco – but the player is in no rush to leave the Milan club
Federico Dimarco, one of Inter's key players, has emerged as Manchester United's top transfer target.
Details: According to Tuttosport, the English club's manager, Ruben Amorim, has long admired the Italian and continues to push for his signing. However, the player himself is determined to stay at San Siro and may soon sign a contract extension.
The Milan club is already in talks to extend his deal at least until 2029. Dimarco, an Inter academy graduate, dreams of ending his career at his boyhood club and one day wearing the captain's armband. The Nerazzurri management, led by Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio, fully shares this vision and is determined to keep the defender at any cost.
This season, Dimarco has played 8 matches for Inter across all competitions, scoring twice and providing three assists.
