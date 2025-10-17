Fernandes not interested in Saudi Arabia move but could leave Manchester United

The player wants to fight for trophies.

Recently, there have been persistent rumours linking Bruno Fernandes with a move to Saudi Arabia. However, the player himself has no desire to play there.

Details: According to BBC, the Portuguese midfielder has no intention of leaving Manchester United for now. Fernandes wants to compete with the Red Devils for a place in the UEFA Champions League.

However, if United fail to qualify for Europe’s top competition, he may consider leaving the club — but only for another European team, as he is determined to stay on the continent.

Earlier reports suggested that Bruno Fernandes could depart Manchester United this summer, with Bayern Munich expressing interest and reportedly prepared to offer around £40 million for his transfer.

Reminder: Manchester United are preparing an official bid for Bayern’s 21-year-old German midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović.