ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Fernandes not interested in Saudi Arabia move but could leave Manchester United

Fernandes not interested in Saudi Arabia move but could leave Manchester United

The player wants to fight for trophies.
Football news Today, 10:16
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Fernandes not interested in Saudi Arabia move but could leave Manchester United Getty Images

Recently, there have been persistent rumours linking Bruno Fernandes with a move to Saudi Arabia. However, the player himself has no desire to play there.

Details: According to BBC, the Portuguese midfielder has no intention of leaving Manchester United for now. Fernandes wants to compete with the Red Devils for a place in the UEFA Champions League.

However, if United fail to qualify for Europe’s top competition, he may consider leaving the club — but only for another European team, as he is determined to stay on the continent.

Earlier reports suggested that Bruno Fernandes could depart Manchester United this summer, with Bayern Munich expressing interest and reportedly prepared to offer around £40 million for his transfer.

Reminder: Manchester United are preparing an official bid for Bayern’s 21-year-old German midfielder Aleksandar Pavlović.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Manchester United Schedule Manchester United News Manchester United Transfers
Pro League Saudi Arabia Pro League Saudi Arabia Table Pro League Saudi Arabia Fixtures Pro League Saudi Arabia Predictions
Related Team News
Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool looks on during the Premier League match Football news Today, 04:56 "They don't need me to explain what happened" - Arne Slot shares Liverpool's mood ahead of Manchester United clash
Eric Cantona could return to Manchester United as ambassador Football news Yesterday, 10:52 Eric Cantona could return to Manchester United as ambassador
Two top clubs show interest in Mexican talent Gilberto Mora Football news 15 oct 2025, 13:28 Two top clubs show interest in Mexican talent Gilberto Mora
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could take charge of Rangers Football news 15 oct 2025, 06:44 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could take charge of Rangers
Rashford said that if he hadn't left Manchester United, he wouldn't have gone to the World Cup Football news 14 oct 2025, 16:09 Rashford believes that if he hadn't left Manchester United, he wouldn't have gone to the World Cup
Manchester United ready to offer Casemiro a new contract, but with a condition Football news 14 oct 2025, 14:23 Manchester United ready to offer Casemiro a new contract, but with a condition
Related Tournament News
Former Pirates star earning big money in Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 14:57 Former Pirates star earning big money in Saudi Arabia
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores