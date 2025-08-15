RU RU ES ES FR FR
Too little! Manchester City won't let Savinho leave for Tottenham

Guardiola refuses to part with his wonderkid.
Football news Today, 02:48
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Savinho in the Manchester City line-up Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Spurs are not ready to give up.

Details: According to GloboSport, Manchester City has rejected Tottenham's offer for right winger Savinho.

It's reported that Thomas Frank's side tabled a €70 million bid for the 21-year-old Brazilian, but the Citizens gave a firm no. Negotiations are ongoing, and Tottenham is ready to raise their offer in a bid to finally persuade City to release the young midfielder, whom Thomas Frank is personally eager to sign.

Last season, Savinho made 48 appearances for City's first team, scoring 3 goals and providing 13 assists.

The player joined Manchester City last summer from French side Troyes for €25 million. His current contract with the Citizens runs until 2029, and Transfermarkt values him at €50 million.

Reminder: The transfer bomb is about to explode! Manchester City has reached an agreement with Donnarumma

