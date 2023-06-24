Tonali didn't want to leave AC Milan in tears

Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, who is one step away from a transfer to Newcastle, did not want to leave his club.

According to La Repubblica, Tonali planned to play at AC Milan for a long time and expressed his desire to become a symbol of the team, but club bosses sold to Newcastle for €80 million, which made the player cry.

Journalists note that Milan representatives pressured Tonali and insistently asked him to say goodbye to Milan.

Had he refused, he would have lost the opportunity to renegotiate his contract until 2027.