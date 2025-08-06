“To find out who is stronger” — Laporta wants a match between Barcelona and PSG

Last season, Barcelona and PSG both showcased thrilling, high-quality football, but their paths never crossed. The president of the Catalan club is hoping for that showdown.

Details: In an interview with CNN, Joan Laporta stated that he would like to see Barcelona and PSG face off next season. According to him, this is necessary to determine which side is stronger.

Quote: “Everyone who loves football and watched last season said that Barça and Paris Saint-Germain are the teams… that play the best football in the world.

We hope to play Paris Saint-Germain this season to find out who is stronger,” Laporta emphasized.

Last season, the Catalans and Parisians could have met in the UEFA Champions League final, but Barcelona lost to Inter in the semifinals, while PSG went on to claim the European trophy.

Reminder: It has emerged that the La Liga management has not even begun to consider Barcelona’s arguments regarding the application of the “4+1” rule.