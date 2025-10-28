Time for changes! Juventus set sights on Malo Gusto.

The young defender could move to Turin as early as this winter.

The Old Lady is in need of strengthening on the defensive flanks.

Details: According to Calciomercato, 22-year-old right-back Malo Gusto, currently with London’s Chelsea and the French national team, could make the switch to Juventus in Turin during the upcoming transfer window.

Reports suggest that Juventus management is seriously considering Gusto as a potential reinforcement for their defensive line.

The Turin club is gathering comprehensive information on the player and, if necessary, will be ready to enter negotiations with Chelsea as soon as the winter transfer window opens.

Malo Gusto joined Chelsea from Lyon in 2023 for €30 million. Since then, he has featured in 95 matches for the Blues, providing 14 assists.

His current contract with Chelsea runs until 2030, and his transfer value is estimated by Transfermarkt at €35 million.

