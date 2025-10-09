ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Time for change! Sebastien Pocognoli set to take charge at Monaco

Time for change! Sebastien Pocognoli set to take charge at Monaco

"The Monégasques" are dissatisfied with their current manager.
Football news Today, 10:37
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Time for change! Sebastien Pocognoli set to take charge at Monaco Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Adi Hütter’s tenure as Monaco’s head coach is coming to an end.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, 38-year-old Belgian specialist Sebastien Pocognoli is set to be appointed as Monaco’s new head coach, replacing Adi Hütter.

Currently, Pocognoli is managing Belgian side Union, a post he took up in 2024. Union are leading the Belgian league this season.

The coach guided Union to the Belgian Championship title last season.

Previously, Pocognoli coached Belgium’s U18 national team, both senior and youth squads at Genk, as well as Union’s U21 team. His current contract runs until 2026, but Monaco are eager to lure the specialist to the principality following a disappointing run under Adi Hütter, with only one win in Monaco’s last five matches—a narrow victory over modest Metz in Ligue 1.

Reminder: Monaco could part ways with their head coach

Related teams and leagues
Union St.Gilloise Union St.Gilloise Schedule Union St.Gilloise News Union St.Gilloise Transfers
Monaco Monaco Schedule Monaco News Monaco Transfers
Related Team News
Head coach Thiago Motta of Juventus looks on during the Serie A match Football news 07 oct 2025, 02:37 Thiago Motta close to taking charge at Monaco
Monaco could part ways with their head coach Football news 06 oct 2025, 03:44 Monaco could part ways with their head coach
Fati is a star again! 'Messi's heir' tops the Ligue 1 scoring chart Football news 05 oct 2025, 14:38 Fati is a star again! 'Messi's heir' tops the Ligue 1 scoring chart
Monaco coach reveals when fans will see Pogba back on the pitch Football news 03 oct 2025, 15:37 Monaco coach reveals when fans will see Pogba back on the pitch
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores