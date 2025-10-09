Time for change! Sebastien Pocognoli set to take charge at Monaco

"The Monégasques" are dissatisfied with their current manager.

Adi Hütter’s tenure as Monaco’s head coach is coming to an end.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano, 38-year-old Belgian specialist Sebastien Pocognoli is set to be appointed as Monaco’s new head coach, replacing Adi Hütter.

Currently, Pocognoli is managing Belgian side Union, a post he took up in 2024. Union are leading the Belgian league this season.

The coach guided Union to the Belgian Championship title last season.

Previously, Pocognoli coached Belgium’s U18 national team, both senior and youth squads at Genk, as well as Union’s U21 team. His current contract runs until 2026, but Monaco are eager to lure the specialist to the principality following a disappointing run under Adi Hütter, with only one win in Monaco’s last five matches—a narrow victory over modest Metz in Ligue 1.

🚨🇲🇨 AS Monaco are closing in on the appointment of Sebastien Pocognoli as their new head coach.



Pocognoli will replace Adi Hütter. pic.twitter.com/MIiEdo4ehk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 9, 2025

Reminder: Monaco could part ways with their head coach