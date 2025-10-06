RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Monaco could part ways with their head coach

Monaco could part ways with their head coach

Possible changes on the horizon.
Football news Today, 03:44
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Monaco could part ways with their head coach Getty Images

Monaco drew 2–2 with Nice in their latest Ligue 1 fixture. While the team remains in the hunt for a top-three finish, changes may soon be on the way.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Monaco’s management has already begun exploring potential replacements for current head coach Adi Hütter, who could be dismissed during the upcoming October international break. The club has started reviewing possible candidates for the role.

After seven rounds of Ligue 1, Monaco have collected 13 points and currently sit fifth in the table. They are just two points behind the teams in second, third, and fourth place, and three points adrift of the league leaders.

Recently, Adi Hütter confirmed that Paul Pogba is expected to return to action soon — possibly right after the international break, in about two weeks’ time.

Reminder: On November 15, 2024, Juventus announced the mutual termination of Pogba’s contract, which officially expired on November 30. On June 28, 2025, he signed with Monaco on a deal running until June 30, 2027.

Related teams and leagues
Monaco Monaco Schedule Monaco News Monaco Transfers
Related Team News
Fati is a star again! 'Messi's heir' tops the Ligue 1 scoring chart Football news Yesterday, 14:38 Fati is a star again! 'Messi's heir' tops the Ligue 1 scoring chart
Monaco coach reveals when fans will see Pogba back on the pitch Football news 03 oct 2025, 15:37 Monaco coach reveals when fans will see Pogba back on the pitch
Erling Haaland continues to stun: 13th goal in seven matches and a record-breaking Champions League run Football news 01 oct 2025, 16:03 Erling Haaland continues to stun: 13th goal in seven matches and a record-breaking Champions League run
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores