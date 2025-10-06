Monaco could part ways with their head coach

Possible changes on the horizon.

Monaco drew 2–2 with Nice in their latest Ligue 1 fixture. While the team remains in the hunt for a top-three finish, changes may soon be on the way.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Monaco’s management has already begun exploring potential replacements for current head coach Adi Hütter, who could be dismissed during the upcoming October international break. The club has started reviewing possible candidates for the role.

After seven rounds of Ligue 1, Monaco have collected 13 points and currently sit fifth in the table. They are just two points behind the teams in second, third, and fourth place, and three points adrift of the league leaders.

Recently, Adi Hütter confirmed that Paul Pogba is expected to return to action soon — possibly right after the international break, in about two weeks’ time.

Reminder: On November 15, 2024, Juventus announced the mutual termination of Pogba’s contract, which officially expired on November 30. On June 28, 2025, he signed with Monaco on a deal running until June 30, 2027.