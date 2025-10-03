RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Monaco coach reveals when fans will see Pogba back on the pitch

Monaco coach reveals when fans will see Pogba back on the pitch

The wait won’t be long.
Football news Today, 15:37
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Monaco coach reveals when fans will see Pogba back on the pitch Getty Images

Paul Pogba has served his suspension for doping, found a new club, and is now preparing for a full return to action.

Details: Monaco head coach Adi Hütter confirmed that Pogba will be getting playing time very soon — potentially right after the international break, in about two weeks.

Quote: “Paul Pogba could be ready to play against Angers on October 18… We are looking at gradually increasing his workload by giving him 15–20 minutes in this first match,” said the Monaco boss.

On November 15, 2024, Juventus announced the termination of Pogba’s contract by mutual agreement. The deal officially expired on November 30. On June 28, 2025, he signed with Monaco until June 30, 2027.

Reminder: Turkey and a group of 48 athletes have already publicly called for immediate sanctions against Israel. Among the signatories was World Cup winner with France, Paul Pogba.

Related teams and leagues
Monaco Monaco Schedule Monaco News Monaco Transfers
Related Team News
Erling Haaland continues to stun: 13th goal in seven matches and a record-breaking Champions League run Football news 01 oct 2025, 16:03 Erling Haaland continues to stun: 13th goal in seven matches and a record-breaking Champions League run
Loud voice. Pogba signs petition demanding Israel's exclusion from international competitions Football news 28 sep 2025, 09:57 Loud voice. Pogba signs petition demanding Israel's exclusion from international competitions
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores