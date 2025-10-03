The wait won’t be long.

Paul Pogba has served his suspension for doping, found a new club, and is now preparing for a full return to action.

Details: Monaco head coach Adi Hütter confirmed that Pogba will be getting playing time very soon — potentially right after the international break, in about two weeks.

Quote: “Paul Pogba could be ready to play against Angers on October 18… We are looking at gradually increasing his workload by giving him 15–20 minutes in this first match,” said the Monaco boss.

On November 15, 2024, Juventus announced the termination of Pogba’s contract by mutual agreement. The deal officially expired on November 30. On June 28, 2025, he signed with Monaco until June 30, 2027.

Reminder: Turkey and a group of 48 athletes have already publicly called for immediate sanctions against Israel. Among the signatories was World Cup winner with France, Paul Pogba.