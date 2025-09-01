Thriller! Victor Boniface one step away from Werder move

Everything will be decided in the final minutes.

The Bremen club is working on the transfer as a matter of urgency.

Details: According to SkySports, Werder Bremen is making a strong push to sign 24-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Boniface.

Reports suggest that at this stage, Werder wants to bring Boniface in on loan with an option to buy. Bayer and the player himself have yet to respond, and negotiations are at a fever pitch.

Recently, Boniface aimed to join Milan, but the Nigerian failed to pass his medical with the Rossoneri.

Boniface joined Bayer from Belgian side Union in 2023 for €23 million. Last season, he made 27 appearances for the Werkself across all competitions, netting 11 goals and providing 2 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €40 million.

Ein Bundesliga-Transfer-Hammer bahnt sich an! Werder buhlt um Victor Boniface von Leverkusen. 🚨🤯



➡️ Die Hanseaten sind nach Sky Sport Informationen im Austausch mit Bayer 04 Leverkusen und der Spielerseite.



➡️ Boniface wollte jüngst zur AC Mailand wechseln - doch bei den… pic.twitter.com/fiJppmkTj3 — Sky Sport (@SkySportDE) September 1, 2025

Reminder: There are details on why Boniface failed his medical in Milan