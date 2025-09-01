RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Thriller! Victor Boniface one step away from Werder move

Everything will be decided in the final minutes.
Football news Today, 13:06
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Victor Boniface in the Bayer line-up Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

The Bremen club is working on the transfer as a matter of urgency.

Details: According to SkySports, Werder Bremen is making a strong push to sign 24-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Boniface.

Reports suggest that at this stage, Werder wants to bring Boniface in on loan with an option to buy. Bayer and the player himself have yet to respond, and negotiations are at a fever pitch.

Recently, Boniface aimed to join Milan, but the Nigerian failed to pass his medical with the Rossoneri.

Boniface joined Bayer from Belgian side Union in 2023 for €23 million. Last season, he made 27 appearances for the Werkself across all competitions, netting 11 goals and providing 2 assists. His current contract with the club runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €40 million.

