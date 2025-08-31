Prediction on game Total over 20,5 Odds: 1.71 Melbet Bonus 4.92 Bet now

Among the fourth-round matchups at the US Open, the clash between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff stands out as a highlight. Here’s my prediction for this thrilling encounter.

Naomi Osaka

No matter her current form or results, the Japanese star always attracts plenty of attention—she’s a former world No. 1, after all. These days, Osaka sits at No. 24 in the world, which is still a solid ranking.

Osaka is a two-time US Open champion, so this tournament has always brought her luck. So far at this year’s major, she’s looked confident, dispatching Belgium’s Minnen 6-3, 6-4, then America’s Baptiste 6-3, 6-1. In her most recent match, Osaka outlasted Australia’s Kasatkina 6-0, 4-6, 6-3. She’s playing with renewed confidence and is clearly in good form.

Coco Gauff

The American hadn’t had the brightest season until she triumphed at Roland Garros, which proved to be a major breakthrough. Now ranked world No. 3, Gauff is determined to win her home Slam—especially since she claimed the US Open crown two years ago.

Her US Open campaign started with a marathon win over Australia’s Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-7, 7-5, followed by a victory against Croatia’s Vekic 7-6, 6-2. In her latest match, Gauff cruised past Poland’s Frech 6-3, 6-1. She’ll need to bring her best tennis to get a strong result here.

Match facts

Osaka has played 42 matches this season, winning 30 of them.

Gauff has competed in 50 matches, winning 38.

Here are the odds for the upcoming battle: Osaka win – 2.31, Gauff win – 1.67.

Head-to-head

In previous meetings, Gauff leads the rivalry 3-2. The last time they faced off was last year in China, where Osaka withdrew before the start of the third set.

Prediction

This matchup would be worthy of a final—two strong and talented players, both former champions at this tournament. On paper, Gauff is a slight favorite, but anything can happen here. I’m betting this will be a long battle, so I’m taking the over on 20.5 games.