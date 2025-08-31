RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Tennis Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips - September 1, 2025

Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips - September 1, 2025

Manuel Chávez Dailysports's expert
Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff prediction Photo: https://scroll.in/ Author - Geoff Burke
Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka
US Open 01 sep 2025, 13:30
New York, Arthur Ashe Stadium
Coco Gauff Coco Gauff
Prediction on game Total over 20,5
Odds: 1.71
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

Among the fourth-round matchups at the US Open, the clash between Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff stands out as a highlight. Here’s my prediction for this thrilling encounter.

Naomi Osaka

No matter her current form or results, the Japanese star always attracts plenty of attention—she’s a former world No. 1, after all. These days, Osaka sits at No. 24 in the world, which is still a solid ranking.

Osaka is a two-time US Open champion, so this tournament has always brought her luck. So far at this year’s major, she’s looked confident, dispatching Belgium’s Minnen 6-3, 6-4, then America’s Baptiste 6-3, 6-1. In her most recent match, Osaka outlasted Australia’s Kasatkina 6-0, 4-6, 6-3. She’s playing with renewed confidence and is clearly in good form.

Coco Gauff

The American hadn’t had the brightest season until she triumphed at Roland Garros, which proved to be a major breakthrough. Now ranked world No. 3, Gauff is determined to win her home Slam—especially since she claimed the US Open crown two years ago.

Her US Open campaign started with a marathon win over Australia’s Tomljanovic 6-4, 6-7, 7-5, followed by a victory against Croatia’s Vekic 7-6, 6-2. In her latest match, Gauff cruised past Poland’s Frech 6-3, 6-1. She’ll need to bring her best tennis to get a strong result here.

Match facts

  • Osaka has played 42 matches this season, winning 30 of them.
  • Gauff has competed in 50 matches, winning 38.
  • Here are the odds for the upcoming battle: Osaka win – 2.31, Gauff win – 1.67.

Head-to-head

In previous meetings, Gauff leads the rivalry 3-2. The last time they faced off was last year in China, where Osaka withdrew before the start of the third set.

Prediction

This matchup would be worthy of a final—two strong and talented players, both former champions at this tournament. On paper, Gauff is a slight favorite, but anything can happen here. I’m betting this will be a long battle, so I’m taking the over on 20.5 games.

Prediction on game Total over 20,5
Odds: 1.71
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Sweden vs Montenegro prediction EuroBasket 01 sep 2025, 06:30 Sweden vs Montenegro prediction and H2H — September 1, 2025 Sweden Odds: 1.53 Montenegro Recommended 1xBet
India vs Iran prediction CAFA Nations Cup 01 sep 2025, 08:00 India vs Iran prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 1, 2025 India Odds: 1.9 Iran Bet now 1xBet
Germany vs Great Britain prediction EuroBasket 01 sep 2025, 09:30 Germany vs Great Britain prediction and H2H — September 1, 2025 Germany Odds: 1.65 Great Britain Bet now Mostbet
Kun Khalifat vs Remo Stars prediction NPFL Nigeria 01 sep 2025, 11:00 Kun Khalifa vs Remo Stars prediction, H2H, and probable lineups - September 1, 2025 Kun Khalifat Odds: 1.6 Remo Stars Recommended 1xBet
Afghanistan vs Tajikistan prediction CAFA Nations Cup 01 sep 2025, 11:30 Afghanistan vs Tajikistan prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 1, 2025 Afghanistan Odds: 1.66 Tajikistan Bet now Mostbet
Afghanistan vs Tajikistan prediction CAFA Nations Cup 01 sep 2025, 11:30 Afghanistan vs Tajikistan: Will either side claim their first win at the CAFA Nations Cup? Afghanistan Odds: 1.52 Tajikistan Bet now 1xBet
SD Huesca vs Eibar prediction Segunda Division Spain 01 sep 2025, 13:30 Huesca vs Eibar: Who will extend their unbeaten run in the league? SD Huesca Odds: 2.25 Eibar Recommended Mostbet
Finland vs Lithuania prediction EuroBasket 01 sep 2025, 13:30 Finland vs Lithuania prediction and H2H – September 1, 2025 Finland Odds: 1.6 Lithuania Bet now Melbet
Serbia vs Czech Republic prediction EuroBasket 01 sep 2025, 14:15 Serbia vs Czech Republic prediction and H2H – September 1, 2025 Serbia Odds: 1.58 Czech Republic Bet now 1xBet
Leganes vs Deportivo La Coruna prediction Segunda Division Spain 01 sep 2025, 15:30 Leganes vs Deportivo: can Leganes claim their first victory of the new season? Leganes Odds: 2.2 Deportivo La Coruna Recommended Melbet
Lebanon vs Kuwait prediction Friendly International 02 sep 2025, 08:30 Lebanon vs Kuwait prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 2, 2025 Lebanon Odds: 1.65 Kuwait Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores