ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Three PSG leaders set to return to action immediately after the international break

Three PSG leaders set to return to action immediately after the international break

Good news for the Parisians.
Football news Today, 14:29
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Three PSG leaders set to return to action immediately after the international break Getty Images

PSG have made a strong start to the new season despite a squad hit by injuries. However, their key players are soon set to return.

Details: According to Djaameel, three of the team’s leaders are preparing to come back. After the international break, Luis Enrique could count on Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. If there are no setbacks, they are expected to feature in the match against Strasbourg.

We previously report, Ousmane Dembélé has been undergoing treatment in Qatar but is expected to be ready after the international break. He is likely to be included in the squad for the Strasbourg match on October 17, meaning there is a strong chance we will finally see him back in action.

Reminder: Last season, Dembélé played 53 matches for PSG, scoring 35 goals and providing 16 assists. With the Parisians, the winger achieved a treble: Ligue 1, the French Cup, and the Champions League. Likewise, his coach Luis Enrique received the Johan Cruyff Award.

Related teams and leagues
France France Schedule France News
Related Team News
FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How to Watch France vs Azerbaijan Articles Today, 09:02 FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: How to Watch France vs Azerbaijan
Juventus wants to sign Mike Maignan Football news Today, 04:01 Juventus wants to sign Mike Maignan
Lamine Yamal of Spain embraces Kylian Mbappe of France prior to the UEFA EURO 2024 Football news Today, 01:35 "People should leave him alone" - Kylian Mbappé on Lamine Yamal
Platini and Zidane created an entire era, now it's my turn – Kylian Mbappé ready to make history Football news Yesterday, 16:00 Platini and Zidane created an entire era, now it's my turn – Kylian Mbappé ready to make history
Kylian Mbappé Comments on His Condition and Confirms If He’s Ready to Play Football news Yesterday, 08:45 Kylian Mbappé Comments on His Condition and Confirms If He’s Ready to Play
Kingsley Coman of France in action during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match Football news 08 oct 2025, 06:01 "I would prefer not to go to the World Cup" - Kingsley Coman
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores