Three PSG leaders set to return to action immediately after the international break

Good news for the Parisians.

PSG have made a strong start to the new season despite a squad hit by injuries. However, their key players are soon set to return.

Details: According to Djaameel, three of the team’s leaders are preparing to come back. After the international break, Luis Enrique could count on Bradley Barcola, Désiré Doué, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. If there are no setbacks, they are expected to feature in the match against Strasbourg.

We previously report, Ousmane Dembélé has been undergoing treatment in Qatar but is expected to be ready after the international break. He is likely to be included in the squad for the Strasbourg match on October 17, meaning there is a strong chance we will finally see him back in action.

Reminder: Last season, Dembélé played 53 matches for PSG, scoring 35 goals and providing 16 assists. With the Parisians, the winger achieved a treble: Ligue 1, the French Cup, and the Champions League. Likewise, his coach Luis Enrique received the Johan Cruyff Award.