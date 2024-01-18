Three MLS clubs are interested in former Liverpool forward

Former Liverpool forward Divock Origi, who is currently on loan from Milan to Nottingham Forest, has attracted interest from three MLS clubs.

According to Sky Sports, Los Angeles, Cincinnati, and Dallas are interested in the 28-year-old Belgian. Origi may remain with Nottingham Forest as the loan offer includes a purchase option.

Since the arrival of Nuno Espírito Santo in late December 2023, the player lost his place in starting XI and has not participated in any matches for Nottingham since Christmas.

Origi played nine Premier League matches for Nottingham without contributing any goals.

The Belgian is better known for his performances with Liverpool, where he arrived in the summer of 2015. In seven years with the team, he played 175 matches, scored 41 goals, and provided 18 assists.

Transfermarkt values him at 5 million euros.

Earlier, the potential punishment for Nottingham Forest for violating financial fair play regulations was commented on by the Portuguese coach himself.