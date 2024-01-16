RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news The Nottingham Forest head coach commented on the potential points deduction for the team

The Nottingham Forest head coach commented on the potential points deduction for the team

Football news Today, 06:39
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert Ileana Sanchez
The Nottingham Forest head coach commented on the potential points deduction for the team The Nottingham Forest head coach commented on the potential points deduction for the team

The head coach of Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espírito Santo, commented on the potential punishment for his club due to a breach of Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR).

As stated by the Portuguese coach during a press conference ahead of the FA Cup replay match against Blackpool, it will not have the slightest impact on the "Forest":

"This will change nothing; we will continue working. The balance of the squad is important, and we need to organize it. The idea is to try to improve our squad, which is not easy, especially in this window, but we will work on it."

PSR rules stipulate that clubs can lose a maximum of £105 million over a three-year cycle, or £35 million per season.

Earlier, the Premier League announced that Everton and Nottingham Forest could face penalties or point deductions for violating Profit and Sustainability rules.

The "Toffees" have already been deducted ten points in the Premier League table this season.

Related teams and leagues
Nottingham Forest
Popular news
The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory
Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace
Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named
A fantastic result: Namibia wins for the first time in AFCON history Football news Today, 14:47 A fantastic result: Namibia wins for the first time in AFCON history
Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news Football news Today, 14:03 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream, TV channel, latest news
Is it a penalty? The referee's decision at 90th+ min decided the result of the AFCON 2023 match Football news Today, 11:44 Is it a penalty? The referee's decision at 90th+ min decided the result of the AFCON 2023 match
More news
Best Betting Sites
1xBet 1xBet Promo Code Visit site 1Win 1win Promo Code Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Tennis news Today, 17:21 Iga Swiatek commented on her victory over Kenin at the start of the Australian Open 2024 Football news Today, 17:14 The FA Cup replay. West Ham's sensational relegation and Wolverhampton's victory Football news Today, 17:04 Roma sacked Mourinho; Benzema will not join Manchester United. Top transfer news for January 16 Football news Today, 16:58 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:53 Mali confidently defeated South Africa in the AFCON match Football news Today, 16:37 Juventus secured victory over Sassuolo, thanks to Vlahović's brace Football news Today, 16:26 Cruyff, Beckenbaurer, Muller. The top 10 footballers of the 70s have been named Boxing News Today, 16:08 Joshua - Ngannou: it is known whether a rematch between boxers is possible Football news Today, 15:50 Another injury. Bayern has lost a key defender for an indefinite period Football news Today, 15:44 A Tottenham defender is moving to Brentford on a loan agreement
Best bonuses
All
Betway Sign Up Bonus Receive
Paddy Power Sign Up Offer & Promo Code Receive Paddy Power
William Hill Bonus Drop Receive William Hill
Betfair Promo Codes and Sign Up Offer Receive Betfair
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Los Angeles Clippers vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Marta Kostyuk vs Elise Mertens prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Brenda Fruhvirtova vs Aryna Sabalenka prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Jordan Thompson vs Stefanos Tsitsipas prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Tennis 17 jan 2024 Novak Djokovic vs Alexei Popyrin prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Lebanon vs China prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Morocco vs Tanzania prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024 Football 17 jan 2024 Valencia vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024