The Nottingham Forest head coach commented on the potential points deduction for the team

The head coach of Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espírito Santo, commented on the potential punishment for his club due to a breach of Profit and Sustainability rules (PSR).

As stated by the Portuguese coach during a press conference ahead of the FA Cup replay match against Blackpool, it will not have the slightest impact on the "Forest":

"This will change nothing; we will continue working. The balance of the squad is important, and we need to organize it. The idea is to try to improve our squad, which is not easy, especially in this window, but we will work on it."

PSR rules stipulate that clubs can lose a maximum of £105 million over a three-year cycle, or £35 million per season.

Earlier, the Premier League announced that Everton and Nottingham Forest could face penalties or point deductions for violating Profit and Sustainability rules.

The "Toffees" have already been deducted ten points in the Premier League table this season.