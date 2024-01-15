Penalties may be imposed on two Premier League clubs

Everton and Nottingham Forest may have their points deducted, as the Premier League suspected them of violating the rules of profitability and sustainable development, TalkSport reports.

It is reported that the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) stipulate that clubs can incur a maximum loss of £105 million over a three-year cycle or £35 million per season. These limitations are implemented to ensure that any violations are promptly punished within the same season.

The case against Everton and Nottingham Forest will be referred to an independent commission. The clubs are suspected of breaching the rules in the seasons 2020/21, 2021/22, and 2022/23, as well as the 2019/20 season in Everton's case.

In a statement, the Premier League announced that both clubs admitted their violations of the League's Profit and Sustainability Rules. This occurred because Everton and Nottingham Forest were aware that they were breaching the rules. The disciplinary panel will determine the extent of the sanctions, which could involve fines or point deductions for the respective clubs.

Recall that the English Premier League administration has already deducted ten points from Everton in the current season's league standings.