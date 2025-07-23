Thomas Müller to Continue Career in MLS After Leaving Bayern

Thomas Müller isn’t ready to retire just yet. According to Sky Sport, the Bayern Munich icon will continue his playing career in Major League Soccer, marking the end of an era and the start of a new chapter in the United States.

At 35, Müller is reportedly in advanced talks with two MLS clubs, with a final decision expected within the next seven to ten days. One of the frontrunners is LAFC, a club closely linked to Bayern through a strategic partnership.

The news comes as Müller competes in the FIFA Club World Cup with Bayern, a tournament that could serve as his farewell to the club where he spent his entire professional career. A World Cup winner in 2014 and a multiple Bundesliga and Champions League champion, Müller is set to bring his talent and leadership to a growing North American league.

The move underscores MLS’s continued rise as a destination for top-tier international talent, and offers Müller the chance to extend his career in a competitive, evolving environment.