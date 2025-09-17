"This is our model." Slot assesses Liverpool's transfer window

Does not believe the club overpaid.

The summer transfer window at Liverpool truly made headlines, as the club splashed out nearly half a billion euros on new signings. Head coach Arne Slot doesn’t see anything wrong with that.

Details: The manager of the Reds emphasized that this window is an investment in the future, since the club brought in many young players who could later be sold for a profit. Veteran players are less effective in this regard, as their value decreases with age.