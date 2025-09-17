RU RU ES ES FR FR
"This is our model." Slot assesses Liverpool's transfer window

Does not believe the club overpaid.
Football news Today, 09:24
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Arne Slot. Getty Images

The summer transfer window at Liverpool truly made headlines, as the club splashed out nearly half a billion euros on new signings. Head coach Arne Slot doesn’t see anything wrong with that.

Details: The manager of the Reds emphasized that this window is an investment in the future, since the club brought in many young players who could later be sold for a profit. Veteran players are less effective in this regard, as their value decreases with age.

Details: "I take it as a compliment that everyone says we spent so much, because it means the players we’ve brought in are truly top-class. We did a great job, brought in excellent players, and at the same time reduced the average age of the squad.

Some other clubs sign 27-year-olds because they’re ready now, but we went for players aged 21–22. In four or five years, we’ll be able to sell someone like Luis Diaz for £65 million, but if he’s already 32, that’s much harder. This is our model, and we deserve credit for it," Slot said.

