"This is madness": Rabiot outraged by decision to stage Milan vs Como match in Australia – Serie A management fires back

A brief spat between the midfielder and the Serie A CEO
Football news Today, 10:18
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
French midfielder Adrien Rabiot of Milan has criticized Serie A's decision to schedule his club's match against Como in Australia. The Italian league fixture is set for February 8 in Perth, sparking outrage from the player.

Details: In an interview with Le Figaro, Rabiot called the decision absurd:

"This is just madness. Yes, there are commercial agreements to boost the league's visibility, but this goes way beyond reason. We keep talking about congested schedules and player welfare, and then suddenly—two Italian teams are set to play on the other side of the world. It's insane. But as always, we have to adapt."

The midfielder's remarks did not go unanswered. Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo responded sharply to Rabiot's complaint:

“He seems to forget that he earns millions of euros to play football. We make the decisions, and he should respect the money he earns and the will of his club, since it was Milan that proposed to play this match abroad.”

Reminder: UEFA has allowed La Liga and Serie A matches to be played outside Europe.

