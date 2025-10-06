RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Women's Champions League Predictions Wolfsburg (W) vs PSG (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 8, 2025

Wolfsburg (W) vs PSG (W) prediction, H2H and probable lineups — October 8, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
VfL Wolfsburg vs Paris Saint Germain prediction Photo: https://x.com/VfLWolfsburg_EN/Author unknownn
VfL Wolfsburg VfL Wolfsburg
Women's Champions League (Round 1) 08 oct 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Wolfsburg, AOK Stadion
Paris Saint Germain Paris Saint Germain
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On October 8, 2025, the opening round of the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage will feature a clash between Wolfsburg and PSG. Kick-off is set for 21:00 Central European Time. Let’s break down the odds and pick a winner for this high-stakes encounter.

Wolfsburg (W)

Wolfsburg begins a new Champions League campaign determined to reclaim their status as Europe’s top women’s team—a title they last held in the 2013/14 season. In recent years, the German side has consistently ranked among the tournament favorites, only to fall short of the summit each time. Last season, Wolfsburg made it to the quarterfinals, where they were outclassed by Barcelona with a 2-10 aggregate defeat. On the domestic front, the team also finished without silverware, ending second in the Frauen-Bundesliga and bowing out in the German Cup quarterfinals.

The new season started on a sour note with a 2-4 Supercup loss to Bayern, but Wolfsburg quickly found their rhythm. They currently top the Bundesliga with 13 points from five matches and a formidable goal difference of 20:7. Their German Cup campaign got off to a flying start as well: in the round of 32, the She-Wolves crushed their opponents 11-0 to move on to the next stage. However, history isn’t on Wolfsburg’s side when they host PSG—across two previous home encounters, they’ve yet to secure a victory, recording one draw and one defeat.

PSG (W)

Paris Saint-Germain endured a disappointing European campaign last season, failing to reach the main draw of the Champions League after falling to Juventus in qualifying. Domestically, PSG once again fell just short of the title, losing in the playoffs to archrivals Lyon. The Parisian side couldn’t exact revenge in the French Cup either, suffering a derby defeat to FC Paris in the final.

The new season hasn’t been smooth sailing, either. In the opening rounds of the French league, PSG have two wins, one draw, and a heavy 1-6 defeat to Lyon. After four matches, Paris Saint-Germain sit sixth in the table with 7 points, trailing the leaders by five.

Wolfsburg and PSG have met four times in head-to-head clashes: the German side prevailed twice, PSG won once, and one match ended in a draw. Notably, three of these four encounters finished with under 2.5 goals—a testament to the fiercely contested and cautious nature of their rivalry.

Probable lineups

  • Wolfsburg (W): Johannes, Wedemeyer, Dijkstra, Küver, Levels, Peddemors, Mingue, Huth, Popp, Zikai, Chelland.
  • PSG (W): Erps, De Almeida, Mbock, Samoura, Diakité, Izabela, Carmona, Echegini, Jourd, Ajibade, Leichter.

Interesting facts and head-to-head stats

  • Wolfsburg are on a five-match winning streak.
  • Wolfsburg have won 14 of their last 16 games.
  • 12 of Wolfsburg’s last 13 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • PSG are unbeaten in 4 of their last 5 matches.
  • Both teams have scored in 3 of PSG’s last 4 games.
  • Wolfsburg are unbeaten in 3 of the last 4 head-to-head meetings.
  • 3 of the last 4 head-to-head matches have finished with under 2.5 goals.

Wolfsburg (W) vs PSG (W) match prediction

Wolfsburg are the stronger and more decorated side in women’s football, boasting squad depth and consistency. The German outfit have started the season in dominant fashion, leading the league and producing high-scoring performances. PSG, meanwhile, are still searching for their form, with inconsistent results and a heavy defeat to Lyon highlighting their internal struggles. Given Wolfsburg’s strength on home turf, the hosts are clear favorites in this matchup. My pick for this game is a Wolfsburg win at odds of 1.81.

Prediction on game Win VfL Wolfsburg
Odds: 1.81
Odds: 1.81
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
