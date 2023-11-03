"This goal is one of my favorites". Shevchenko remembered his masterpiece against Tottenham. VIDEO

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 07:11
Former forward of the Ukrainian national team, Italian “Milan” and London “Chelsea” Andriy Shevchenko, in a conversation with journalists from The Athletic, recalled one of his best goals in his career.

We are talking about the ball against Tottenham in March 2007, when the Ukrainian played for the “aristocrats”. Then his team won 2:1.

According to Shevchenko, he managed to score an incredible goal.

"Absolutely incredible. This goal is one of my favorites. The speed of the ball when I hit it was crazy.

Did you see how Drogba reacted to this goal? He couldn't believe what I had done. Because in dynamics it is... look how compact and short my steps are. Shift to the center - and boom!

I was able to put so much power into that blow! Boom. This is incredible. Great goal, power of impact... I really like it,” said the Ukrainian.

It is noteworthy that in the same interview, Shevchenko recalled his legendary goal against Juventus, when he left Gianluigi Buffon unlucky.

