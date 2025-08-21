"This doesn't interest me": Enrique refuses to publicly explain decision to part ways with Donnarumma

Recently, a scandal erupted within PSG’s camp when head coach Luis Enrique showed the door to starting goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The reasons behind this decision appear likely to remain a mystery for quite some time.

Details: Enrique admitted that the decision was a tough one, but insisted he has no issues making such calls and is comfortable handling criticism that comes with them. At the same time, the PSG boss made it clear he has no intention of elaborating on these decisions, stating bluntly that it simply doesn’t interest him.

Quote: “We are open. Yes, we are satisfied with those we have signed, but as always, we are prepared for situations that may arise. These are always difficult decisions. I have no problem making them, but I am not going to explain anything regarding PSG players. This doesn't interest me. I understand the criticism directed at our decision and at me personally,” Enrique stated.

Reminder: During the summer transfer window, PSG signed goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, who is now set to become the Parisians’ first-choice keeper.