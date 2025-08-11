"They don't play to win, they play for TikTok" - Mark Mayambela on Orlando Pirates' defeat

According to Mayambela, this attitude towards the game is unacceptable.

Details: Former Orlando Pirates player Mark Mayambela slammed the Buccaneers' players following their home defeat to Sekhukhune United in the opening round of the Betway Championship.

The Soweto giants suffered a 1-0 loss to Babina Noko in their first match of the 2025/26 Betway Premier League season at Orlando Stadium, under the guidance of new head coach Abdessalam Ouaddou.

Mayambela stated he didn't see an Orlando team on the pitch, but rather a group of individuals, each playing for themselves and not for the team:

"Honestly, just trying isn't enough. They won't close the gap between the club and the league leaders or Mamelodi Sundowns. You know, we need a bit of individuality and professionalism, because there are moments in the game when you watch and feel like the players are doing things for TikTok or social media, hoping people will post them and so on. That wasn't enough for me."

Orlando Pirates' next game will be against Marumo Gallants. The clash between Bahlabane ba Ntwa and the Buccaneers is set for August 12 at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, with kick-off scheduled for 19:30.

