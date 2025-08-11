RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Sports News Football news Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 12, 2025

Football news Today, 06:26
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 12, 2025 Photo: https://x.com/orlandopirates

Marumo Gallants will host Orlando Pirates at home in the second round of the Betway Championship. Here is the information on where and when to watch this game.

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates: what you need to know about the match

Last season, Marumo Gallants finished tenth in the league table, accumulating 32 points over 28 matches. Their new campaign started well, with Marumo Gallants beating Richards Bay 2–1, scoring the winning goal in the first minute of stoppage time.

Orlando Pirates cannot boast such a strong start to the season. Under their new coach, the Pirates hosted Sekhukhune United in their opening game. The only goal of the match came in the 48th minute from the visitors, handing Orlando Pirates a 0–1 defeat in their season opener. However, they bounced back in the MTN8 match against Polokwane City, securing a 2–0 victory. Now, they are determined to replicate that success in the Betway Championship.

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates: when and where will the match take place?

The Betway Championship second-round match between Marumo Gallants and Orlando Pirates will take place on Tuesday, August 12, kicking off at 19:30 CAT.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

  • Los Angeles 10:00

  • New York 13:00

  • Panama 13:00

  • Toronto 13:00

  • Port of Spain 14:00

  • London 18:00

  • Yaoundé 19:00

  • Abuja 19:00

  • Cape Town 0:00

  • New Delhi 22:30

  • Sydney 03:00

  • Kiribati 05:00

Marumo Gallants vs Orlando Pirates: where to watch the match online?

The first-round clash between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune will be broadcast live on SuperSportTV.

