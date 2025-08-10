Prediction on game Win Estoril Odds: 1.87 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the opening round of the Portuguese championship, Estoril will host Estrela Amadora on Monday, August 11. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:45 Central European Time. Here’s my take and bet for this clash.

Estoril vs Estrela Amadora: match preview

Estoril finished last season in eighth place in the league table, trailing fifth by 11 points, and have put in solid preparations for the new campaign. The team played six friendlies, winning just once—in their opening match—before embarking on a run of one draw and four defeats. In their last two pre-season fixtures, Estoril failed to find the back of the net.

Estrela Amadora collected 29 points from 34 rounds last season, finishing 15th—just two points clear of the relegation zone, but managing to retain their top-flight status. Their pre-season included four friendlies: two wins and two defeats. Notably, Estrela Amadora scored in three of those four matches.

Match facts and head-to-head

Estoril are winless in their last five matches: four defeats and one draw.

Estrela Amadora have lost their last two games.

Estoril failed to score in their last two matches.

Last season, Estoril beat Estrela Amadora twice: 4-2 and 4-0.

In their last three meetings, the teams have scored three or more goals combined.

Probable line-ups

Estoril: Robles; Boma, Bacher, Ferro; P. Carvalho, Pizzi, Holsgrove, Amaral; J. Carvalho, Laksimant, Begraoui.

Estrela Amadora: Ribeiro; Pantalon, Drame, Ni; Enkada, Oudrhiri, Moreira, Varela; Marcus, Godoy, Kikas.

Prediction

The season opener is crucial for both squads, and with Estoril playing at home, they’ll be pushing hard for victory. I believe the hosts can replicate last year’s success and claim all three points once again.