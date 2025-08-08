There will be no rainbow armbands in the Premier League. Clubs end partnership with LGBTQ+ organization

For the past eight years, the Premier League has run the Rainbow Laces initiative, which drew attention to LGBTQ+ communities. But now, it is coming to an end.

Details: According to The Telegraph, during a meeting involving all 20 club captains on Thursday, it was decided to end the partnership with the LGBTQ+ organization Stonewall, which had spearheaded the initiative. Among other things, Stonewall promoted rainbow armbands and laces, which had sparked controversies.

Instead of continuing Rainbow Laces, the Premier League will launch its own campaign timed to LGBTQ+ History Month in February. In this way, "educational work through community programs" will remain a priority.

Reminder: Previously, Crystal Palace captain Marc Guéhi received an official warning from the FA for writing "I love Jesus" on a rainbow armband. At the same time, Ipswich captain Sam Morsy was not sanctioned for refusing to wear the armband due to religious beliefs.