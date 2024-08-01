RU RU
Football news 'There is a big difference between us' - Chelsea head coach on comparisons with other clubs

‘There is a big difference between us’ - Chelsea head coach on comparisons with other clubs

Football news Yesterday, 15:50
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
'There is a big difference between us' - Chelsea head coach on comparisons with other clubs

Chelsea is preparing for the new Premier League season, and the new head coach of the Blues shared his thoughts on his club being compared to other top clubs.

In an interview with The Athletic, Enzo Maresca expressed his displeasure with the comparisons between Chelsea and other top Premier League clubs.

"The significant difference between us and the dominant teams, like City and Arsenal, is that one club has had the same coach for eight years, and the other for five years. We've only had 2-3 weeks," stated the Italian.

He also mentioned his discomfort with the expectations from people, fans, or the club for Chelsea to play the same style of football as Manchester City.

"It creates a certain discomfort and irritates me when I see someone say, 'Well, he's also bald and has a beard, so he will play the same way.' That's not the case. I want to play the way I see it myself. Maybe the ideas are similar because I was inspired by his football. But that doesn't mean I'm trying to clone and exactly replicate Pep," added Maresca.

Additionally, it should be noted that Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is very close to leaving the Blues and moving to another top league.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Premier League England
