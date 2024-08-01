Chelsea has accepted an offer for their midfielder from a Spanish top club

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is very close to leaving the Pensioners and moving to another top league.

According to talkSPORT, the club from the capital of England has accepted an offer from Atlético Madrid in the amount of 33 million pounds. It is noteworthy that Chelsea agreed to much less money, which was demanded by the club itself, and which was offered by Aston Villa.

But, the main thing here was the desire of Gallagher himself. He intends to move to Atlético, but with the "colchoneros" he has yet to agree on personal terms of stay in the Spanish capital.

It should be noted that the starting bar Chelsea in negotiations on the midfielder was 50 million pounds, but at Stamford Bridge maximum can count on 38 million pounds.

In addition to a clear fee of 33 million, Gallagher can still enrich his former club by five million if various bonuses are met.