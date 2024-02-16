The young midfielder from Real Madrid will be called up to the Spanish national team

Young midfielder Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid is reportedly being considered for a call-up to the Spanish national team, as reported by the Dario AS publication.

According to sources, the footballer is being considered for inclusion in the squad for friendly matches against Colombia and Brazil. In August 2021, Brahim made his debut for the national team in a friendly match against Lithuania and scored a goal. However, he has not been called up to the Spain squad since and began considering representing Morocco.

Recall that on Tuesday, February 13, Real Madrid traveled to RB Leipzig for the first leg match of the round of 16. In the 48th minute, Diaz dribbled past several defenders and scored a beautiful goal in the far corner of Leipzig's net.

On January 7, 2019, Diaz moved to Real Madrid, signing a contract until the summer of 2025. The transfer fee amounted to 17 million euros. On January 9, 2019, he made his first appearance as a substitute in a Copa del Rey match, and on January 13, he made his La Liga debut. On May 12, he scored his first goal for the "Los Blancos".