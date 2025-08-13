RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news "The worst season in my career": Zinchenko laments lack of playing time at Arsenal

"The worst season in my career": Zinchenko laments lack of playing time at Arsenal

But also questions himself.
Football news Today, 10:33
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
"The worst season in my career": Zinchenko laments lack of playing time at Arsenal Getty Images

Last season, Oleksandr Zinchenko found himself out of Arsenal's starting lineup, and the Ukrainian has reflected on this challenging chapter in his career.

Details: In his biography, Zinchenko highlighted that the past season was the worst of his career due to the lack of minutes on the pitch. At the same time, he admits he has some questions for himself as well.

Quote: "I was basically dropped from the starting lineup, except for a few individual matches. On a personal level, it was definitely the worst season of my career. A player who doesn't play is nothing. I've never been the type to run to the coach, complain, or ask a bunch of questions. I can only blame myself.

If I'm not playing, it means I haven't worked hard enough, I've done too little, I haven't played well enough. We'll see what time brings, because I still want to play football. I want to enjoy the game and come home in the evening with a smile on my face."

Reminder: Reports have linked Fenerbahce with an interest in the Ukrainian defender.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Related Team News
Indian Premier League SMMs troll Arsenal Football news Today, 10:00 Indian Premier League SMMs troll Arsenal
Famous pizza brand makes witty request to Premier League. What’s the story? Football news Yesterday, 11:36 Famous pizza brand makes witty request to Premier League. What’s the story?
Mourinho wants to bring Arsenal defender into his squad Football news 11 aug 2025, 08:19 Mourinho wants to bring Arsenal defender into his squad
First one in. Gyökeres scores his debut goal for Arsenal Football news 09 aug 2025, 12:55 First one in. Gyökeres scores his debut goal for Arsenal
Arsenal legend names the transfer the club must make this summer Football news 08 aug 2025, 14:40 Arsenal legend names the transfer the club must make this summer
Arsenal preparing another attacking transfer straight from a top club Football news 08 aug 2025, 11:52 Arsenal preparing another attacking transfer straight from a top club
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores