"The worst season in my career": Zinchenko laments lack of playing time at Arsenal

Last season, Oleksandr Zinchenko found himself out of Arsenal's starting lineup, and the Ukrainian has reflected on this challenging chapter in his career.

Details: In his biography, Zinchenko highlighted that the past season was the worst of his career due to the lack of minutes on the pitch. At the same time, he admits he has some questions for himself as well.

Quote: "I was basically dropped from the starting lineup, except for a few individual matches. On a personal level, it was definitely the worst season of my career. A player who doesn't play is nothing. I've never been the type to run to the coach, complain, or ask a bunch of questions. I can only blame myself. If I'm not playing, it means I haven't worked hard enough, I've done too little, I haven't played well enough. We'll see what time brings, because I still want to play football. I want to enjoy the game and come home in the evening with a smile on my face."

Reminder: Reports have linked Fenerbahce with an interest in the Ukrainian defender.