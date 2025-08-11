RU RU ES ES FR FR
He is not needed by Arteta.
Football news Today, 08:19
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Mourinho wants to bring Arsenal defender into his squad

After a disappointing campaign in the Turkish league last season, José Mourinho is determined to redeem himself in front of his fans. But that won't be possible without headline-making transfers, and Fenerbahçe have already set their sights on just that.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the Portuguese tactician is the driving force behind Fenerbahçe's pursuit of Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko. However, Mourinho plans to use the Ukrainian as a holding midfielder, believing his reliability and experience can reinforce that area of the pitch.

It is believed that the club has submitted an official offer of €10 million to Arsenal, which has yet to receive a response in London. The London side are open to discussing the sale provided both the club and the player agree to the terms.

Reminder: Earlier, Arsenal legend Ray Parlour stated that the club should sign Crystal Palace winger Eberechi Eze this summer.

