The ticket sales launch date for the 2026 World Cup has been revealed

FIFA has announced the application date for the first ticket draw for the 2026 World Cup.

Details: Today, FIFA released information stating that ticket applications for the 2026 World Cup matches will open on September 10, 2025, and will remain available right up until the final match, which will take place on July 19, 2026.

"After the incredible success of the FIFA Club World Cup in the USA, the excitement around World Cup 2026 is reaching new heights. We eagerly await the world's return to North America as Canada, Mexico, and the USA host the largest and most spectacular sporting event in history. We urge fans across the globe to get ready to secure their seats—these will be the most sought-after tickets in world sports," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The greatest football celebration kicks off on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico, with the final set for Sunday, July 19, 2026, in New York, New Jersey, USA.

