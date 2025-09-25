The streak continues. Messi scores a brace for the second straight MLS match

An extraordinary player.

Lionel Messi keeps dazzling in the colors of Inter Miami, once again proving his brilliance on the pitch.

In another regular season clash, the Herons traveled to face New York City and left the hosts with no chance. Miami struck once in the first half and added three more after the break.

The Argentine legend first provided the assist for the opening goal, before getting on the scoresheet himself in the second half. And he did it twice—finding the net in the 74th and 86th minutes.

Messi now boasts 24 goals and 14 assists in just 23 MLS appearances. Inter sit third in the Eastern Conference standings, with five matches left to play in the regular season.