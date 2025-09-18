Staying in MLS. Lionel Messi close to signing a new long-term deal with Inter Miami

It seems the decision has been made.

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, and he now appears ready to remain in the United States.

Details: According to ESPN, the Argentine star is on the verge of agreeing a new long-term contract with Inter Miami. Negotiations are in their final stage, and the deal is expected to be finalized very soon. Once completed, the Herons will submit the documents to Major League Soccer.

Messi guided Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy, the 2023 Leagues Cup, just weeks after his debut. Since his arrival, the Herons have set a league record for most points in a single season and went on to lift the 2024 Supporters’ Shield.

Reminder: Inter Miami’s superstar Lionel Messi recently delivered another stellar performance in MLS, playing a decisive role in securing victory for his club. The football icon later shared match photos on his Instagram page.