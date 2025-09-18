RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Staying in MLS. Lionel Messi close to signing a new long-term deal with Inter Miami

Staying in MLS. Lionel Messi close to signing a new long-term deal with Inter Miami

It seems the decision has been made.
Football news Today, 01:37
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Staying in MLS. Lionel Messi close to signing a new long-term deal with Inter Miami Getty Images

Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami in the summer of 2023, and he now appears ready to remain in the United States.

Details: According to ESPN, the Argentine star is on the verge of agreeing a new long-term contract with Inter Miami. Negotiations are in their final stage, and the deal is expected to be finalized very soon. Once completed, the Herons will submit the documents to Major League Soccer.

Messi guided Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy, the 2023 Leagues Cup, just weeks after his debut. Since his arrival, the Herons have set a league record for most points in a single season and went on to lift the 2024 Supporters’ Shield.

Reminder: Inter Miami’s superstar Lionel Messi recently delivered another stellar performance in MLS, playing a decisive role in securing victory for his club. The football icon later shared match photos on his Instagram page.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
MLS USA MLS USA Table MLS USA Fixtures MLS USA Predictions
Related Team News
Leo Messi in MLS match against Seattle Sounders Football news Yesterday, 05:46 Another victory. Messi shares photos from Inter Miami's match against Seattle Sounders in MLS
Messi only third. Ronaldo tops list of highest-paid athletes in the world Football news 13 sep 2025, 16:10 Messi only third. Ronaldo tops list of highest-paid athletes in the world
Leo Messi with his sons Lifestyle 12 sep 2025, 04:58 Leo Messi's wife Antonela congratulates their son Mateo on his birthday
Related Tournament News
Immigration Raids Cast Shadow Over MLS Football news 15 sep 2025, 21:30 Immigration Raids Cast Shadow Over MLS
MLS Matchday 33: Charlotte Chases Record, Son Headlines California Clash Football news 12 sep 2025, 17:50 MLS Matchday 33: Charlotte Chases Record, Son Headlines California Clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores