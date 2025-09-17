Another victory. Messi shares photos from Inter Miami's match against Seattle Sounders in MLS

Another stellar performance from Leo

Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi delivered yet another impressive outing for his club in MLS, playing a key role in securing the victory. The football icon shared snapshots from the match on his Instagram page.

Messi posted several photos from Inter Miami's clash with the Seattle Sounders at Chase Stadium.

Once again, the Argentine maestro helped his team achieve a positive result. The Florida side clinched a 3-1 win, with Messi notching a goal and providing an assist to Jordi Alba.

This season, Lionel has featured in 35 matches across all competitions for his club, racking up 27 goals and 11 assists along the way.

Currently, Inter Miami sits eighth in the MLS standings with 49 points. However, the Florida outfit has three games in hand, and if they secure maximum points from those fixtures, they could surge to the top of the table.