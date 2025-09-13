RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Messi only third. Ronaldo tops list of highest-paid athletes in the world

Messi only third. Ronaldo tops list of highest-paid athletes in the world

Footballers and basketball players dominate the top 10
Football news Today, 16:10
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Messi only third. Ronaldo tops list of highest-paid athletes in the world Photo: x.com/FOXSoccer

Cristiano Ronaldo has confidently claimed the top spot on the list of the world's richest athletes, leaving even his eternal rival Lionel Messi trailing behind. The Portuguese superstar earned almost twice as much as the Argentine, cementing his position at the summit thanks largely to his lucrative contract with Saudi side Al-Nassr. This was reported by The Sun.

Footballers and basketball players traditionally dominate the list of the highest-paid athletes, but this year, stars from other sports have also made the cut. Notably, golfer Jon Rahm made a stunning leap to second place following his partnership with LIV Golf, while NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson rounded out the top ten.

Top 10 highest-paid athletes of 2024 (amounts in millions of pounds sterling):

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo (football, Al-Nassr) — 192.40
  2. Jon Rahm (golf, LIV Golf) — 161.32
  3. Lionel Messi (football, Inter Miami) — 99.90
  4. LeBron James (basketball, Los Angeles Lakers) — 94.87
  5. Giannis Antetokounmpo (basketball, Milwaukee Bucks) — 82.14
  6. Kylian Mbappé (football, Real Madrid) — 81.40
  7. Neymar (football, Santos / Al-Hilal) — 79.92
  8. Karim Benzema (football, Al-Ittihad) — 78.44
  9. Steph Curry (basketball, Golden State Warriors) — 75.38
  10. Lamar Jackson (American football, Baltimore Ravens) — 74.37
Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Al Nassr Al Nassr Schedule Al Nassr News Al Nassr Transfers
Related Team News
Cristiano Ronaldo at Portugal national team training Lifestyle Today, 04:02 Cristiano Ronaldo shares a mysterious philosophical phrase with his followers
Cristiano Ronaldo in Al Nassr kit Lifestyle Yesterday, 07:58 Cristiano Ronaldo stars in a fun video for Binance platform
Leo Messi with his sons Lifestyle Yesterday, 04:58 Leo Messi's wife Antonela congratulates their son Mateo on his birthday
Marc Bernal as part of Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 02:28 The hunt for a wonderkid! Al-Nassr targets Barcelona's Marc Bernal
Official: Aymeric Laporte is an Athletic Bilbao player Football news 11 sep 2025, 15:04 Happy ending! Official: Aymeric Laporte is an Athletic Bilbao player
Emerick Laporte as part of Al-Nassr Football news 11 sep 2025, 12:55 There is progress! FIFA allows Laporte to join Athletic Bilbao
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores