The shopping has just begun! Brentford make a bid for Maxi Bayer

The Bees start strengthening their squad.

The young Dortmund striker could be on his way to the Premier League.

Details: According to the reputable outlet BILD, English side Brentford are preparing a bid to Borussia Dortmund for 22-year-old forward Maxi Bayer.

It is reported that Brentford are ready to offer £55 million, plus an additional £5 million in performance-related bonuses.

After a string of departures involving key players, Brentford are finally moving to reinforce weakened positions—and this transfer could mark the first step in a major squad overhaul.

Bayer joined Borussia last summer from Hoffenheim for €28 million. In the past season, he featured in 46 matches, scoring 10 goals and providing 6 assists.

His current contract with Dortmund runs until 2029, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €25 million.

Reminder: Yoane Wissa deleted all club photos from his social media after Brentford refused to sell him to Newcastle