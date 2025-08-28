RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news The shopping has just begun! Brentford make a bid for Maxi Bayer

The shopping has just begun! Brentford make a bid for Maxi Bayer

The Bees start strengthening their squad.
Football news Today, 10:01
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Maxi Bayer at Borussia Dortmund Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The young Dortmund striker could be on his way to the Premier League.

Details: According to the reputable outlet BILD, English side Brentford are preparing a bid to Borussia Dortmund for 22-year-old forward Maxi Bayer.

It is reported that Brentford are ready to offer £55 million, plus an additional £5 million in performance-related bonuses.

After a string of departures involving key players, Brentford are finally moving to reinforce weakened positions—and this transfer could mark the first step in a major squad overhaul.

Bayer joined Borussia last summer from Hoffenheim for €28 million. In the past season, he featured in 46 matches, scoring 10 goals and providing 6 assists.

His current contract with Dortmund runs until 2029, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at €25 million.

Reminder: Yoane Wissa deleted all club photos from his social media after Brentford refused to sell him to Newcastle

Related teams and leagues
Brentford Brentford Schedule Brentford News Brentford Transfers
Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund Schedule Borussia Dortmund News Borussia Dortmund Transfers
Related Team News
Fabio Silva in the Wolverhampton squad Football news Yesterday, 08:53 Here we go! Fabio Silva moves to Borussia Dortmund
Official: Aaron Anselmino joins Borussia Dortmund Football news Yesterday, 06:41 "The Bees" are buzzing loud! Official: Aaron Anselmino joins Borussia Dortmund
Football news 26 aug 2025, 06:51 Official: Borussia Dortmund extends contract with Kovac
Sven Mislintat Football news 25 aug 2025, 13:33 End of the scandals! Sven Mislintat bids final farewell to Borussia Dortmund
Gob Bellingham and his mum Football news 25 aug 2025, 09:39 Rules apply to everyone! Borussia Dortmund forced to sanction Jobe Bellingham's parents
Here we go. Two Chelsea players set to continue their careers at Borussia Dortmund Football news 24 aug 2025, 07:27 Here we go. Two Chelsea players set to continue their careers at Borussia Dortmund
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores