Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions CFR Cluj vs Häcken prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025

CFR Cluj vs Häcken prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 28, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
CFR Cluj vs Haecken prediction Photo: sportskeeda.com / Author unknown
CFR Cluj
28 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
International, Cluj-Napoca, Stadionul Dr. Constantin Radulescu
Haecken
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
One of the return legs in the UEFA Conference League qualification play-offs will take place on Thursday at the Constantin Radulescu Stadium in Cluj-Napoca, where local side CFR Cluj will host Swedish outfit Häcken. The first encounter ended in a resounding 7-2 victory for the visitors, meaning the home team now needs nothing short of a miracle to keep their hopes alive for the group stage. My recommendation for this clash is a bet on goals being scored.

Match preview

CFR Cluj are going through a tough spell, and their 2-7 defeat in the first leg perfectly reflected the systemic issues plaguing the team. Andrea Mandorlini’s men made serious defensive errors, allowing their opponents to convert nearly every key chance. Heading into the home leg, the Romanian side knows that overturning a five-goal deficit is virtually impossible, but their main aim will be to restore confidence and put on a respectable display in front of their fans.

The Romanian club’s recent form leaves much to be desired: across their last six matches in all competitions, CFR Cluj have suffered five defeats, conceding 20 goals and scoring only nine in return. Moreover, they are winless in their last four European outings, which significantly diminishes their chances of a positive result, even at home.

Häcken arrive in Romania riding high after one of the most emphatic wins in their history. In the first leg, the Swedish side were clinical, netting seven goals from just nine shots on target, and their attacking line looked in peak condition.

Despite middling results in the Swedish league, where they currently sit ninth, Häcken have looked far more convincing on the continental stage. Over their last two matches, they have racked up a total of 12 goals, including an impressive 5-1 away win over Värnamo in the Allsvenskan, highlighting their formidable attacking potential. This time, the Scandinavians’ mission is to play pragmatically, preserve their advantage, and avoid letting their opponents back into the tie.

Probable lineups

  • CFR Cluj: Hindrich, Sfaiț, Krešić, Bolgado, Ilie, Abeid, Emerllahu, Djokovic, Korenica, Badamosi, Postolachi
  • Häcken: Berisha, Jansson, Samuelsson, Hilvenius, Lindberg, Andersen, Holm, Al-Saed, Brusberg, Dahbo, Dembe

Match facts and head-to-head

  • CFR Cluj have conceded 11 goals in their last two matches.
  • Häcken have scored 12 goals and conceded just three in their last two outings.
  • Both teams have scored in five of CFR Cluj’s last six matches.

Prediction

After the first-leg thrashing, CFR Cluj have only a slim chance of progressing, but the hosts will be eager to redeem themselves in front of the home crowd. Häcken, meanwhile, are expected to stick to their attacking style and will likely capitalize on several chances again. Our pick for this match: Over 3.0 total goals at odds of 1.84.

