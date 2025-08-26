RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Europa Conference League Predictions Mainz vs Rosenborg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 28, 2025

Mainz vs Rosenborg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - August 28, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Mainz 05 vs Rosenborg prediction Photo: onefootball.com / Author unknown
Mainz 05
Mainz 05 Mainz 05 Schedule Mainz 05 News Mainz 05 Transfers
Europa Conference League Europa Conference League Table Europa Conference League Fixtures Europa Conference League Predictions
28 aug 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Mainz, MEWA Arena
Rosenborg
Rosenborg Rosenborg Schedule Rosenborg News Rosenborg Transfers
Review H2H Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.67
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now

One of the return legs of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers will take place on Thursday at the MEWA Arena in Mainz, where German side Mainz will host Norway's Rosenborg. The first match ended in a 2-1 victory for the visitors, leaving the hosts with the tough task of overturning a narrow deficit to secure a spot in the group stage. I'm backing goals in this clash.

Match preview

Mainz comes into this fixture needing to attack and win, but the team's problems up front are clear. In the first match, the Germans fell 1-2 and once again struggled with their long-standing weakness — low scoring output. Over their last 11 European outings, Mainz have scored more than one goal just twice, and the loss of Benedikt Hollerbach due to injury severely complicates their attacking options.

The home advantage could help, as Mainz are unbeaten in their last five European home games, recording two wins and three draws. However, even at the MEWA Arena, the team will need to show more creativity in the final third to break down a Norwegian defense that proved its reliability in the first leg. The key factor will be Mainz’s ability to convert chances, something they’ve often lacked at decisive moments.

Rosenborg travel to Germany as favorites after a 2-1 home win and, judging by their current form, have every chance to finish the job. The Norwegian side are unbeaten in five straight Conference League matches, winning four, and only conceded for the first time in this run in the initial leg. That result boosts their confidence, but the return match will be more challenging — they’ll need to stay focused at the back for the full 90 minutes.

Rosenborg have also looked solid away from home: in five of their last seven Conference League away matches, they have avoided defeat, winning three and drawing once. The Norwegians rarely concede more than one goal per game and rely on organized defensive work paired with quick counterattacks. If the visitors can impose their tempo and force Mainz to open up, their chances of reaching the group stage will increase significantly.

Probable line-ups

  • Mainz: Zentner, Caci, Mwene, da Costa, Bell, Sano, Nebel, Lee Jae-sung, Kohr, Amiri, Hollerbach
  • Rosenborg: Tangvik, Seide, Pereira, Vitré, Nemcik, Selnæs, Väisänen, Nordli, Seide, Islamovic, Reitan

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Mainz are unbeaten at home in European competition for five matches running.
  • Rosenborg have won four of their last five Conference League games.
  • Both teams have scored in six of Mainz’s last eight matches on the international stage.

Prediction

Mainz will have to take risks, but the team is struggling to find the net and has lost one of its key attacking players. Rosenborg are showing a more balanced game and are solid defensively, making the Norwegians favorites to reach the next round. Our bet for the match is "Total under 3.5 goals" at odds of 1.67.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.67
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.92
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Kenya vs Vietnam prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship 27 aug 2025, 06:00 Kenya vs Vietnam: Prediction and bet for the match on August 27, 2025 Kenya Odds: 1.92 Vietnam Recommended Melbet
Ukraine vs Cameroon prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship 27 aug 2025, 08:30 Ukraine vs Cameroon. Prediction and bet for the match on August 27, 2025 Ukraine Odds: 1.85 Cameroon Bet now 1xBet
Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen prediction US Open 27 aug 2025, 11:00 Emma Raducanu vs Janice Tjen prediction and betting tips - August 27, 2025 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.72 Janice Tjen Bet now Melbet
Novak Djokovic vs Zakary Shvaida prediction US Open 27 aug 2025, 11:30 Novak Djokovic vs Zakary Shvaida prediction and betting tips - August 27, 2025 Novak Djokovic Odds: 2.05 Zakary Shvaida Recommended 1xBet
Qarabag FK vs Ferencvaros prediction Champions League 27 aug 2025, 12:45 Qarabag vs Ferencvaros prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 27, 2025 Qarabag FK Odds: 1.78 Ferencvaros Bet now 1xBet
Lloyd Harris vs Taylor Fritz prediction US Open 27 aug 2025, 13:30 Lloyd Harris vs Taylor Fritz prediction and betting tips - August 27, 2025 Lloyd Harris Odds: 1.71 Taylor Fritz Bet now Mostbet
Fulham vs Bristol City prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 27 aug 2025, 14:45 Fulham vs Bristol City prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 27, 2025 Fulham Odds: 1.48 Bristol City Recommended Mostbet
Wehen Wiesbaden vs Bayern Munich prediction DFB-Pokal Germany 27 aug 2025, 14:45 Wehen vs Bayern Munich: Can Wehen pull off a sensational upset? Wehen Wiesbaden Odds: 1.65 Bayern Munich Bet now Melbet
Oxford vs Brighton prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 27 aug 2025, 14:45 Oxford United vs Brighton prediction, H2H and probable lineups – August 27, 2025 Oxford Odds: 1.66 Brighton Bet now Mostbet
Everton vs Mansfield prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 27 aug 2025, 14:45 Everton vs Mansfield Town prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 27, 2025 Everton Odds: 1.66 Mansfield Recommended 1xBet
Club Brugge vs Rangers prediction Champions League 27 aug 2025, 15:00 Brugge vs Rangers: Do Rangers have a chance at a comeback? Club Brugge Odds: 1.55 Rangers Bet now Mostbet
Grimsby vs Manchester United prediction EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) 27 aug 2025, 15:00 Grimsby vs Manchester United prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 27, 2025 Grimsby Odds: 1.76 Manchester United Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores