One of the return legs of the UEFA Conference League qualifiers will take place on Thursday at the MEWA Arena in Mainz, where German side Mainz will host Norway's Rosenborg. The first match ended in a 2-1 victory for the visitors, leaving the hosts with the tough task of overturning a narrow deficit to secure a spot in the group stage. I'm backing goals in this clash.

Match preview

Mainz comes into this fixture needing to attack and win, but the team's problems up front are clear. In the first match, the Germans fell 1-2 and once again struggled with their long-standing weakness — low scoring output. Over their last 11 European outings, Mainz have scored more than one goal just twice, and the loss of Benedikt Hollerbach due to injury severely complicates their attacking options.

The home advantage could help, as Mainz are unbeaten in their last five European home games, recording two wins and three draws. However, even at the MEWA Arena, the team will need to show more creativity in the final third to break down a Norwegian defense that proved its reliability in the first leg. The key factor will be Mainz’s ability to convert chances, something they’ve often lacked at decisive moments.

Rosenborg travel to Germany as favorites after a 2-1 home win and, judging by their current form, have every chance to finish the job. The Norwegian side are unbeaten in five straight Conference League matches, winning four, and only conceded for the first time in this run in the initial leg. That result boosts their confidence, but the return match will be more challenging — they’ll need to stay focused at the back for the full 90 minutes.

Rosenborg have also looked solid away from home: in five of their last seven Conference League away matches, they have avoided defeat, winning three and drawing once. The Norwegians rarely concede more than one goal per game and rely on organized defensive work paired with quick counterattacks. If the visitors can impose their tempo and force Mainz to open up, their chances of reaching the group stage will increase significantly.

Probable line-ups

Mainz : Zentner, Caci, Mwene, da Costa, Bell, Sano, Nebel, Lee Jae-sung, Kohr, Amiri, Hollerbach

: Zentner, Caci, Mwene, da Costa, Bell, Sano, Nebel, Lee Jae-sung, Kohr, Amiri, Hollerbach Rosenborg: Tangvik, Seide, Pereira, Vitré, Nemcik, Selnæs, Väisänen, Nordli, Seide, Islamovic, Reitan

Match facts and head-to-head

Mainz are unbeaten at home in European competition for five matches running.

Rosenborg have won four of their last five Conference League games.

Both teams have scored in six of Mainz’s last eight matches on the international stage.

Prediction

Mainz will have to take risks, but the team is struggling to find the net and has lost one of its key attacking players. Rosenborg are showing a more balanced game and are solid defensively, making the Norwegians favorites to reach the next round. Our bet for the match is "Total under 3.5 goals" at odds of 1.67.