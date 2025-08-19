Yoane Wissa deletes all club photos from social media after Brentford refuse to sell him to Newcastle

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa has made his frustration clear after the club rejected Newcastle's bid for his transfer. The Congolese striker wiped all Brentford-related photos from his Instagram page, unfollowed the club's official account, and replaced his profile picture with a black image.

It's worth noting that Newcastle have been pursuing Wissa for some time and reportedly offered the Bees £30 million for the deal. However, Brentford are holding out for at least £50 million, significantly complicating negotiations.

Yoane Wissa has unfollowed Brentford, wiped all club pictures from his Instagram and switched his profile photo to black as he pushes for a summer exit.

Wissa believes the club should honor the promise made last year to let him leave this summer.

Notably, Wissa was left out of Brentford's squad for the Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest. He is also currently training separately from the first team.

Brentford striker Yoane Wissa takes drastic action in bid to force a move to Newcastle



⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/EZQJ7gJwVS pic.twitter.com/acDOmql6oO — Daily Record Sport (@Record_Sport) August 19, 2025

Reports suggest that if this transfer goes through, Newcastle could be tempted to sell Alexander Isak to Liverpool. The Swedish striker has also been sidelined from training and matches, unhappy with the Magpies' reluctance to let him leave.