Two Saudi-owned clubs compete for Wissa
Although Newcastle's star striker Alexander Isak is most likely staying with the club, the Magpies are keen to secure a worthy backup for the Swede. However, landing such a player could prove to be a major challenge.
Details: The Magpies had set their sights on Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, but, according to Football Insider, another club linked to the Saudi investment fund—Al-Nassr—has now entered the race. Financial expert Stefan Borson believes this development demonstrates that Newcastle and Saudi Pro League clubs are not operating as a single entity.
Quote: “I never considered this conspiracy theory realistic. But it does point to a split within the PIF between the Saudi direction and the Newcastle arm. If that's the case, Newcastle can't complain—it's just the way things are.
From the outside, it looks unexpected, but there's no right to complain. These are just arm's length negotiations. They're like everyone else. It's surprising, of course, but it's one of the challenges Newcastle will have to deal with. It's another issue the club will face this summer.”