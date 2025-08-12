Two Saudi-owned clubs compete for Wissa

Although Newcastle's star striker Alexander Isak is most likely staying with the club, the Magpies are keen to secure a worthy backup for the Swede. However, landing such a player could prove to be a major challenge.

Details: The Magpies had set their sights on Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, but, according to Football Insider, another club linked to the Saudi investment fund—Al-Nassr—has now entered the race. Financial expert Stefan Borson believes this development demonstrates that Newcastle and Saudi Pro League clubs are not operating as a single entity.