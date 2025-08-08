RU RU ES ES FR FR
Had enough? Newcastle fans convinced Saudi owners may abandon the club

There are other priorities.
Football news Today, 08:20
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
The arrival of Saudi investment at Newcastle in October 2021 sparked mixed emotions among fans, but there was a general sense that a new era was dawning for the club. Nearly four years on, that optimism is threatening to turn into its polar opposite.

Details: According to FourFourTwo, a growing number of supporters feel that the Newcastle project has been pushed to the background—and the reasons for that are plain to see.

Saudi Arabia has recently secured hosting rights for the 2034 World Cup, propelled the LIV Golf Tour, signed long-term agreements with Formula 1 and Formula E, and is pushing forward with the $500 billion NEOM megaproject, all outside football.

Meanwhile, on the eve of a new season in which Newcastle will compete in the Champions League, the club is without a CEO or a sporting director, and could soon lose its biggest star.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Newcastle may swap Juventus' star striker Dusan Vlahovic for their own midfielder Sandro Tonali.

