RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Interesting swap! Juventus wants to trade Vlahović for Tonali

Interesting swap! Juventus wants to trade Vlahović for Tonali

It looks like we're in for a truly creative transfer deal.
Football news Today, 02:22
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Vlahovic in the Juventus line-up Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Juventus might be looking to get ahead of the competition.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are planning to offer striker Dušan Vlahović in exchange for midfielder Sandro Tonali, knowing that Newcastle is in the market for a new forward.

Reports suggest that Douglas Luiz or Nicolo Savona could also be included in the deal. The Turin club is even willing to add extra cash to sweeten the offer if necessary.

So far, Newcastle has not responded to the proposal, but as the transfer window draws to a close, the Magpies are running out of time to secure a new striker.

Last season, the 25-year-old Serbian forward Dušan Vlahović played 44 matches for Juve, scoring 17 goals and providing 5 assists. His market value is estimated at €35 million.

Tonali, on the other hand, featured in 45 games for the Magpies, netting 6 goals and delivering 5 assists. His transfer value is estimated at €60 million.

Reminder: Napoli preparing a bold raid on a Serie A rival

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
Popular news
No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or Football news Yesterday, 09:31 No defending champion: All nominees for the 2025 Ballon d'Or
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
More news
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores