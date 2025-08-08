Interesting swap! Juventus wants to trade Vlahović for Tonali

Juventus might be looking to get ahead of the competition.

Details: According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are planning to offer striker Dušan Vlahović in exchange for midfielder Sandro Tonali, knowing that Newcastle is in the market for a new forward.

Reports suggest that Douglas Luiz or Nicolo Savona could also be included in the deal. The Turin club is even willing to add extra cash to sweeten the offer if necessary.

So far, Newcastle has not responded to the proposal, but as the transfer window draws to a close, the Magpies are running out of time to secure a new striker.

Last season, the 25-year-old Serbian forward Dušan Vlahović played 44 matches for Juve, scoring 17 goals and providing 5 assists. His market value is estimated at €35 million.

Tonali, on the other hand, featured in 45 games for the Magpies, netting 6 goals and delivering 5 assists. His transfer value is estimated at €60 million.

