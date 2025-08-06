Napoli plotting audacious raid on Serie A rival

After clinching the league title, Napoli are making bold moves in the transfer market, undeterred by the prospect of poaching players from direct competitors.

Details: According to Matteo Moretto, the Neapolitans are nearing the final stages of signing Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti. Both parties have reached a preliminary agreement, with the 22-year-old set to sign a contract until 2029, including an option for an additional year.

Sources claim the versatile and highly promising midfielder will earn around €1.7 million per year.

Reminder: Napoli recently strengthened their midfield by signing Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne, and the Belgian has already noted the differences between Antonio Conte’s and Pep Guardiola’s coaching styles.