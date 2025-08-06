RU RU ES ES FR FR
Monaco vs Inter: H2H, predicted lineups and preview — 8 August 2025

Álvaro Hernández
Monaco vs Inter prediction Marco Luzzani/Getty Images
08 aug 2025, 14:00
- : -
Review H2H Prediction
On Friday at 20:00 Central European Time, a friendly clash between two European league clubs kicks off: Monaco will host Inter Milan at home. Catch up on team news and our match prediction in the article below.

See also: Chelsea vs Bayer: prediction and betting tips for the match, 8 August 2025

Match preview


The royal club clinched bronze in the French league, securing a spot in the Champions League.

In preparation for the new season, Monaco made several high-profile signings: Eric Dier joined from Bayern as a free agent, along with Paul Pogba, who has been sidelined for 1.5 years due to suspension. Barcelona winger Ansu Fati also arrived on loan, though he has yet to fulfill his superstar potential.

Monaco have already played seven preseason friendlies: five wins and two draws with a combined score of 17:4.

For Inter, this match against Monaco will be their first outing after being eliminated in the Round of 16 at the Club World Cup, where Fluminense ended their campaign.

Christian Chivu’s side struggled to convert chances throughout the tournament and conceded goals in unexpected situations.

The Romanian coach’s men will look to address those issues with more match practice and a few new faces, including striker Ange-Yoan Bonny from Parma, who arrived for €23 million.

Probable lineups

Monaco: Köhn, Teze, Dier, Mavissa, Henrique, Minamino, Zakaria, Camara, Golovin, Biret, Balogun

Inter: Sommer, Darmian, De Vrij, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Martinez, Thuram

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In five meetings between these clubs, Inter have won three times, Monaco once, and there has been one draw
  • Monaco are unbeaten at home: 5 wins, 2 draws
  • The under 2.5 goals bet has landed in 5 of Inter’s last 7 matches

Prediction

Monaco are already in good shape: they’ve played plenty of friendlies and are gradually fine-tuning their lineup. For Inter, this is their first match after a break, and it’s unlikely everything will click on the pitch right away. My prediction – Asian handicap Monaco (0) at 2.00 odds.

