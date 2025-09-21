The referee of the Verona vs Juventus match demoted to Serie B. What happened?

The official made several mistakes and faced disciplinary action

Only four rounds into Serie A, and refereeing errors are already sparking heated debates and leading to serious consequences. Antonio Rapuano, who officiated the Verona vs Juventus clash, has been relegated to Serie B for the remainder of the season by AIA officials—and it looks like he might be staying there for a while.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Rapuano’s performance raised plenty of eyebrows, especially the incident involving Orban, who struck Gatti in the face.

The Verona player’s actions were blatantly reckless—the blow landed squarely on the face, an area always scrutinized with utmost severity. That’s a clear red card, not just a yellow as Rapuano judged. Even VAR failed to correct the call.