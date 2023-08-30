RU RU NG NG
Main News The Qatari club made a space offer for the PSG leader

The leadership of the French champion PSG could not refuse the proposal of the Qatari club Al-Arabi regarding the transfer of Italian midfielder Marco Verratti

According to journalist Nicolo Schira on his social networks, the Qatari club is ready to shell out 50 million euros for an experienced football player, which suits the bosses of the Parisians.

According to the source, the Qatari club has already managed to reach an agreement in principle with PSG and is ready to pay the specified amount in one tranche.

Skira also notes that the Italian national team player himself is really considering the possibility of moving to Al Arabi, who offered him very favorable conditions. It is expected that the agreement will be calculated until 2026, but the financial terms of the contract have not yet been disclosed.

Earlier it was reported that Verratti was also interested in the Saudi clubs Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal, however, in negotiations with the Parisians, both teams had some problems.

Verratti was a key player in the French side last season, with whom he made 38 appearances for PSG in all competitions and scored one assist.

