The Premier League's top scorer has spoken out against a large number of matches

Manchester City star Erling Haaland has spoken out about the expanding schedule and the large number of matches for top clubs.

The Norwegian footballer expressed that it is difficult for him and other players to remain in peak form with the current calendar.

"It's difficult to be sharp if you play over 70 games a year. We all saw in the Euros as well in general how tired people were. You could see the level; you could see even in people's faces how tired they were of football." Haaland said, as quoted by FIFPRO.

Previously, the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPRO) and the Association of European Leagues filed a complaint with the European Commission against FIFA for not involving national leagues in the approval of the international calendar.

In the summer of 2025, the first-ever Club World Cup will take place, featuring 32 clubs, 12 of which will represent Europe.

In 31 Premier League matches last season, Haaland scored 27 goals, becoming the league's top scorer.